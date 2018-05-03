Guests love turkey burgers and zucchini muffins

The last week is always bittersweet. It's so great to see how the children’s kitchen skills have developed in just a few short weeks. Especially since this group missed a couple weeks due to snow. A few already came to class the first day with experience in the kitchen and it showed! They got right to work preparing the turkey burgers and zucchini muffins for their guests and it was fresh in their memory since it was the exact same meal as last week. Their guests cleaned their plates. They also had enough leftovers to take home. We handed out their cookbooks to take home and the parents were excited to see how simple and tasty the recipes looked!