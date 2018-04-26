Wild for turkey burgers; tame for Tzatziki sauce

The excitement for cooking burgers started growing at Bayard Taylor a full week before we actually got to make them. When we announced at the end of the previous class that Greek burgers and muffins were on the menu for Week 7, the class broke into a cheer.

They were no less enthusiastic when we got down to work in our kitchen, even when we announced that we were going to pretend we were in Greece and there would be no ketchup.

“That should be interesting,” Katie Wilson noted with a look that said she was more than a little bit skeptical.

As it turned out, our fifth graders turned out to be great food “travelers” making Greek turkey burgers, and they even approached the Tzatziki dip that replaced ketchup with an open mind.

Because there was lots to do with this lesson, we divided into teams, with one handling the burgers and dip and the other making their first foray into baking.

Katie, ShyJanay Turner and Angel Asencio quickly and expertly got the onion, red peppers and cucumber into properly chopped shape for the burgers, while Giselle Velez, Chris Quinones and Angeline Torres turned banana, oatmeal, egg and the other dry ingredients into a fragrant, smooth batter for the muffins.

Everyone enjoyed the smell of the muffin batter, even before it hit the oven. And the aroma of the burgers and then peppers browning in the skillet were a magnet for all. ShyJanay went so far as to cup her hands and fan the aroma toward her to fully enjoy the scent.

When it all came together, the muffins, burgers and pita pockets were a universal hit.

And the dill-flavored Tzatziki?

Chris wrinkled his nose and shook his head when asked what he thought. Katie and Angeline gave polite but emphatic “no’s.”

Angel, however, thought it went well with the turkey.

“I like it!” he declared. “These burgers are sooooo good!"