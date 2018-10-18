While not all ingredients are favorites, everyone asks for second helpings of tuna pasta salad

After a few introductions of our two new students, everyone quickly got their chairs and washed their hands. They were ready to begin making Tuna Pasta Salad. Four of the students wrote that salmon was their favorite fish. Nigina Ubaydullaeva was the only person who liked tuna. Not a good start.

Susan Munafo (volunteer) asked the students to describe the following cooking methods: baking, grilling, sautéing and boiling. Jane Pupis (volunteer) was surprised that together they could describe all of them. Next, we got all of the ingredients mise en place. Madina Azamjon and Marjona Asrova knew what fresh dill was because their moms use it at home. Juan Rivera helped Jane make the whole grain pasta and peas. Susan showed Fred Moore how to cut, using the claw method and he diced and chopped very well. Dominic Bondarenko used a fork to flake the tuna, once it was drained. Madina, Nigina and Marjona helped to mix up the mayo and yogurt for the salad. Once it was all in the bowl, everyone got a chance to mix it up. “Wow, that’s a lot of tuna salad,” said Dominic. While it was cooling, they all got a lesson in setting the table. "Remember, fork is on the left (4 letters) and spoon and knife are on the right (5 letters),” said Susan. Finally, the tasting. Everyone asked for seconds so it was a success. Some pushed the peas away, some didn’t eat the tomatoes but they all ate the tuna because it got mixed into the salad.