Seven eager students walked into our make shift kitchen this Tuesday. It might of been the end of their school day but they all were ready to get started. We began this Fall session announcing our names and favorite food. Pizza was the most popular choice. But on our menu today was Fruit Yogurt Parfait and Granola. We read the recipe out loud and the question, “What is Granola?” was asked. How exciting to explain and get to prepare a food that was not familiar to our class. We told them it was a healthy whole grain filled with fiber and protein from the quinoa. The perfect way to start out your day.