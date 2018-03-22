'Weird' ingredients bake into creamy, crunchy, spicy, satisfying main dish

Since there was no meat in Spicy Roasted Broccoli Pasta, we talked about where the protein would come from — the cheeses, the whole wheat pasta and even the pumpkin seeds. Then it was teamwork time to get it all together.
Chris Quinones and Angel Asencio joined the class this week and quickly got up to speed dicing the red pepper. Meanwhile, Katie Wilson and Angeline Torres made sure the broccoli florets were cut into even sizes — so important! — and Giselle Velez took care of zesting the lemon and mixing the parmesan, panko and pumpkin seeds.
Angel had fun using his hands to mix the broccoli and pepper with olive oil — and everyone loved the idea that your hands are a universal tool in the kitchen. They also liked learning what a “dollop” is — and how much fun it was to “dollop” spoonfuls of ricotta with a flick of the wrist.
After predicting it would be “weird,” they couldn’t wait to see what our concoction would actually taste like. Enthusiastically, they wore out their vocabulary words assessing it: “creamy,” “crunchy,” “spicy,” “crispy” and a “little bitter,” just for starters.
“”It was an amazing taste,” Angel said.
“I loved it soooooooo much!” Katie added.
“”I’m going to make this at home!” Angeline exclaimed.
“I really love this DISH!!” Giselle wrote in her booklet, with oversize letters and double exclamation marks. To emphasize her approval, she illustrated the punctuation to look like a pair of smiling eyes.
That made US smile.
