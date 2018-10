What a great start! After a brief overview of kitchen safety and knife skills, we hit the ground running, diving into our recipes as we talked about our class format. Nyonnah Meekins was shocked and delighted when she realized, about halfway through our prep time, that we were going to sit down together at the end and eat what we prepared! The Fruit and Yogurt Parfaits with Homemade Granola were a big hit! Jasmine Giddings wrote, “it was so so good that I will make it at home.”