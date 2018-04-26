Versatile, low-cost, high-protein turkey is a win-win-win ingredient

We’ve arrived at week 7, the next-to-last class. How did time fly by so fast? The recipe for Greek Turkey Burgers with Tzatziki introduced another new cuisine for our young chefs to experience. The meal was really well received. Class members are now fans of turkey versus red meat. They’ve learned how turkey provides lots of protein, less fat than red meat and, with spicing, is versatile and tasty at a reasonable cost. A win, win, win! The class also learned that dark rather than white turkey meat offers a bit more fat so is more juicy though both have decidedly less fat than red meat. The tzatziki dressing, using fresh dill, proved a fresh-tasting complement to the burgers.

The class closed with a debate about next week’s graduation dinner menu. Salmon cakes, sweet potato wedges and a dessert of banana, zucchini muffins won out. Lots of work and application of new cooking skills will be required to produce a feast for the invited guests. Awarding of MDK certificates of completion will be part of the evening. The class is eager to host a big event on their own!