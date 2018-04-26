Turkey burgers a breeze for young chefs to prepare

Greek turkey burgers equaled deliciousness! The ladies were all in agreement that this recipe was their favorite. They worked to well together on this recipe and they could have probably done most it of without the adults’ assistance. They all took turns cutting, chopping and mixing. Their favorite part was forming the patties. When it was time to eat they liked all the things they could add or not add into their pita. They agreed that choices are the best! Loviena wrote that this recipe got her to eat peppers and she was so glad that it did because she loves them now!