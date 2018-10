Sacred Heart students Ja'Niyah Kellum, May'neajah Baylor, Rahsaan Jones, Tierrell Perry and “guest attendee” Reggie Hernandez ran in ready to get to work. Dill and scallions were new ingredients for everyone. Our tuna pasta salad received mixed reviews, but as May'neajah said, “I am not a big fan of tuna, but I loved the cooking part!”