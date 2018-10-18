Tuna Pasta 'needs more bold flavor'

We have a confident, enthusiastic group of young cooks this year!

After reviewing safety and knife skills, the chopping and dicing began.

The tuna pasta salad got two thumbs up. Our taste testers concluded it was a bit dry so a spoonful of yogurt and mayonnaise was added. Keymoni Thornton decided that she would make it again replacing the peas with her favorite veggie: snowpeas.

Brynn Mitchell said, “this needs more bold flavor” and added a pinch of extra salt and pepper. All 5 cooks decided they would add some red pepper flakes or hot sauce to kick up the flavor next time.