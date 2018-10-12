Trying yogurt for the first time

Everyone arrived excited and eager to learn at the first class of Visitation BVM School's MDK fall 2018 term. After introductions and review of the course goals and guidelines, students sprang into action following the first week's recipe. Preparation and cooking efforts were rewarded when the class sat down to enjoy their fruit and yogurt parfaits with homemade granola. Some students had never tasted yogurt and liked the smooth creaminess. Two students savored the taste of fresh raspberries. Janiah Lopez summed up the experience well: I can't believe that such healthy food tastes so good!