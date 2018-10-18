Thumbs up for tuna pasta salad

Today’s session included more than measuring, dicing, and eating. Volunteer and school nurse, Ms. Annaliek Van Laar shared interesting information like the relationship between dill and fennel, the benefits of fiber in our diet, and other names for scallions. She also led a discussion on how students could make healthy modifications to our tuna pasta recipe. Ethan Santiago said he would add green beans, Joseph Acevedo declared broccoli as his choice, and Zaniyah Robertson suggested carrots. It was everyone’s first experience with this type of pasta salad, and all gave it “thumbs up.”