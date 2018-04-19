This week we learned that recipes are like road maps

Last class, we learned that recipes are like road maps. You have to read them carefully and precisely follow directions to get where you want to go. There is no GPS to assist! The recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala was challenging and involved lots of ingredients and a complex cooking process requiring correct sequencing and defined cooking times. Students had to review the recipe directions a number of times to get it right. The meal that resulted was well received: “truly delicious,” “smells really interesting,” “full of flavor” and “rich tasting.”