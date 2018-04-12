There's no wrong way to eat a potato wedge

Diahnny Lora demonstrates the "proper way" to eat a potato wedge during week 5 of the spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Hunter School.

Today’s menu was salmon cakes and potato wedges. Diahnny Lora and Heidi Vargas enjoyed demonstrating their spoon tricks. Sheili Morales and Alanis Reynoso were all smiles as they cleaned up from our fantastic meal. Diahnny demonstrates the proper way to eat a potato wedge.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.