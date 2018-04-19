The 'dish no one had heard of' turned out to be spicy and sweet

This week my students where really engaged in the activity. They were very excited to be trying a new dish that they had never heard of. Overall the dish was a success, they all loved it, some found the dish a little to spicy for them, while others thought it was a little to sweet. Now, if I can only get them on board with doing the dishes!
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.