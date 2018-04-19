The 'dish no one had heard of' turned out to be spicy and sweet

D. Ruiz and S. Garcia-Jimenez slice chicken for the Chicken Tikka Masala recipe that they learned to make during week 6 of the Spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at McClure.
This week my students where really engaged in the activity.  They were very excited to be trying a new dish that they had never heard of. Overall the dish was a success, they all loved it, some found the dish a little to spicy for them, while others thought it was a little to sweet.  Now, if I can only get them on board with doing the dishes!

Published: The Philadelphia Inquirer
