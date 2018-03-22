Teamwork the star ingredient in spicy roasted broccoli pasta recipe

This week’s recipe required the students to work together and the ladies did not disappoint. As Sahara and Kamaya cut up the broccoli and red pepper, Prisly, Saniya, and Loviena worked as a team to measure out the ingredients for the topping. They worked cohesively to read the ingredients and determine how much of each was needed. As the dishes began to pile up and the water began to boil for the pasta, they worked to figure out who was going to complete which task. Once the pasta was done, Prisly, Loviena, and Kamaya helped mix the vegetables with the pasta and put the topping on. Sahara helped put the cheese on right at the end. The ladies loved the veggies, pasta, and cheese all mixed together and really learned that without working together the dish could not have been completed.
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.