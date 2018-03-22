Teamwork the star ingredient in spicy roasted broccoli pasta recipe

This week’s recipe required the students to work together and the ladies did not disappoint. As Sahara and Kamaya cut up the broccoli and red pepper, Prisly, Saniya, and Loviena worked as a team to measure out the ingredients for the topping. They worked cohesively to read the ingredients and determine how much of each was needed. As the dishes began to pile up and the water began to boil for the pasta, they worked to figure out who was going to complete which task. Once the pasta was done, Prisly, Loviena, and Kamaya helped mix the vegetables with the pasta and put the topping on. Sahara helped put the cheese on right at the end. The ladies loved the veggies, pasta, and cheese all mixed together and really learned that without working together the dish could not have been completed.

