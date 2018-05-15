Surprise ingredients make tasty turkey burgers

Sanaa Burton (left) cooks red peppers and Faith Leake adds yogurt to the Greek Turkey Burgers during the final Spring 2018 meeting of the My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Gesu School.

In our last week of making up a recipe we had not gotten to do due to snow days, we made the Greek Turkey Burgers here at Gesu! It was interesting to hear the girls try to guess which ingredients had been subbed for healthier alternatives. They guessed that while making the burgers, the Greek yogurt was in place of eggs.

In Faith Leake’s entry we learned about her thoughts on the burgers. “Today we made turkey burgers. They were really good. The only thing I did not like was the red peppers. Everything else was good.”