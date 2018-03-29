Students love rolling teeny tiny meatballs for Italian Wedding Soup

Our class was enthusiastic and ready to learn to make “Italian Wedding Soup,” which happens to be one of volunteer Joyce Dean’s favorites. The children are all in agreement that they love the class and enjoy trying new foods. The highlight of the project for everyone was rolling the tiny meatballs. We stressed the need to have very clean hands while working on this or any cooking project in the kitchen. The finished project was delicious and all the children wanted to take the leftovers home to share with family members.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.