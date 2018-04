“It’s Kids Takeover Day!” the adults were told as student chefs reached (politely) past them for the recipe, utensils, and ingredients. “Someone take half of this zucchini and start grating,” said OnJae Williams. In no time, burgers were sizzling, muffins were baking, and everyone was trying to spell “tzatziki” without looking. Another new experience in our culinary trip around the world left everyone wanting more.