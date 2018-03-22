Spicy roasted broccoli pasta bake more mild than expected

Week 3’s recipe — spicy roasted broccoli pasta bake— generated some comments from our student chefs:
Julius Sullivan: “The process was epic! I got to grate cheese!”
Amanda Segarra: “The pasta was in need of something. It was a bit plain, not spicy.”
