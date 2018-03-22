Spicy broccoli pasta bake passes the taste test

Chester Eastside’s crew of five male chefs created a healthy entree that met the taste test. Our kitchen’s ancient stove did not have a broiler, so we improvised by using the microwave to melt the ricotta, which was only partly successful. Still, the spicy roasted broccoli pasta was devoured. “The meal was really good. We should try more different recipes,” commented Gregory Banks, expressing the views of the enthusiastic group of chefs.
