Spices take the flavor of Chicken Tikka Masala 'to another world'

Learning to deal with the unexpected is a skill that can help cooks all through life. And our Bayard Taylor students passed their first test with flying colors after we discovered our boneless chicken thighs actually were still on the bone. Without missing a beat, Chris Quinones, Giselle Velez and Angeline Torres quickly learned the technique for boning chicken and kept us right on schedule for our Chicken Tikka Masala.

Our class wasn’t familiar with Indian food, so we talked about the spices that distinguish it, how they give it a “kick” in flavor (and where India is actually located in the world).

They smelled each spice as we unpacked it and watched with interest as ShyJanay Turner peeled and grated her first fresh ginger, and Giselle chopped fresh cilantro.

As the marinade came together, and the chicken browned, they saw first hand what all this spiciness could produce.

“It smells like a barbecue,” Katie Wilson exclaimed. “Spicy!”

“It hits you like a bomb!” Giselle added. “I feel like I’m in another world.”

They couldn’t wait to get it on the table and eagerly spooned out ample portions of both the rice and chicken.

“It tastes like the curried chicken my mom makes,” Katie said with some surprise.

“A good spicy taste,” added Angel Asencio.

ShyJanay didn’t say anything but let her actions express her feelings for the meal in front of her. She took a picture with her phone and immediately sent it off to a friend.