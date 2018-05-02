Spice blend gave Chicken TIkka Masala a wonderful aroma

All five girls were back this week and excited to get back to cooking. Makayla Major and Chrisma Tucker with volunteer Jackie Walther prepped ingredients for the marinade to be used on the chicken. The girls sampled the yogurt with all the spices before adding to the chicken and liked the smell, taste and color of the marinade. Next Asiyah Mayfield-West and Makayla Major added the tomatoes after the chicken had been browned. The girls commented on how colorful the chicken dish was with the red tomatoes and green peas. The five chefs enjoyed their creation! One commented that the dish smelled delightful and we talked about how the brown rice had a different, nuttier, flavor than white rice. No one had tasted this combination of spices before but they were all very open minded about trying and really enjoyed it. All gave a thumbs-up on the dish and it is high in the running for the meal to make for our special guests.