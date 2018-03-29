So many meatballs in this Italian Wedding Soup, you might need a fork

The Comly mini-chefs were super excited about this recipe! They thought soup and a snowstorm went together perfectly! Arielle Kosty came rushing in stating, ”When I told my family we were making Italian Wedding Soup, they said ‘oh, that soup is soooooo good!’” The chefs are getting quite adept at chopping vegetables. After discussing the steps, they got right to work on chopping, realizing that the veggies would take the longest to cook. Pooja Patel declared, “WOW! The veggies smell really good. CAN’T WAIT TO EAT THIS!” Of course they snacked on the delicious veggies as they chopped, and couldn’t resist pairing a piece with a little chunk of the not yet grated cheese! Sophia Christinzio immediately chimed in, “The celery and cheese taste wonderful together!”
Finally, the soup was served. All agreed the meatballs were DELICIOUS! Peter Olsen exclaimed, “I’d like have a fork with my soup, please, because I’m eating a lot of those meatballs!” This soup is a hit!
