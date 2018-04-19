We could tell that cooking our Chicken Tikka Masala gave a flavorsome aroma by all the visitors who happened by the kitchen. Student Chef Daniel Davis figured “since it smells so good, it’s going to have to taste good.” Along with the first-time experience of eating Indian food, we gained knowledge as Nurse VanLaar shared the health benefits of fresh ginger and what to do if you eat something too spicy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.