Salmon transformed from stinky to surprisingly tasty

The canned salmon had a strong odor and visible skin and bones, and our young chefs had wrinkled noses and unhappy faces. We added the aromatic veggies, breadcrumbs and others ingredients, and finished the cakes with low expectations, but we were really surprised! Sierra Knox “loved them because they had a great taste,” and Sarah Morris found them to be a “delicious golden brown.”
Sweet potatoes are large and dense and hard to cut. Our students didn’t think they could manage them at first, but after learning how to apply pressure safely, they were cutting like pros. Some of our students expected the sweet potato recipe to have brown sugar, and were happy to find that they were tasty and sweet when roasted without it.
It was pajama day at school, and a really fun class. Zakiyah Hilliard-Taylor especially “liked that everyone got to try something new.”
