Salmon cakes, sweet potato wedges appetizing and affordable

It was great to get back to cooking class after missing time with snowy weather and Easter break. To start, everyone got busy preparing the main dish of salmon cakes. One team put together a mix of salmon, panko and mayonnaise while the other team chopped, sauteed and added a vegetable filling. Students then took turns assembling a dozen salmon cakes which were popped into the oven. The side to the salmon cakes was sweet potato wedges — a healthy version of potato fries because the sweet potatoes were baked rather than deep fried. As in the past, once food was pulled out of the oven, everyone sat down and enjoyed the reward for their good work — an appetizing, especially nutritious and affordable meal!
