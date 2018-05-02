Salmon cakes good, sweet potato wedges missing something

After 3 weeks off due to spring break, conferences and a flood in the kitchen we were back cooking with the students at Community Partnership school.

This week we prepared the salmon cakes with the sweet potato wedges. Each student took on a task of either chopping the onion, celery or red pepper. Once chopped Makayla Major and Lynda Nyenpan sautéed the onions and added spices with volunteer Jackie Walther looking on. Once onions had browned Makayla Major and Asiyah Mayfield-West added the celery and red peppers. The girls commented that the colors reminded them of Christmas or a Mexican flag! Once the vegetables were cooked and the salmon was added the girls had fun molding their salmon cakes. Next Makayla Major and Camelle Wilkins very carefully cut the sweet potatoes into wedges. They learned how to start with the knife pointed down and rock until the potato was sliced.

Sitting down to eat together the girls all gave the salmon cakes a thumbs up, but not everyone was so sure about the sweet potato wedges. We discussed other spices or even honey to use to enhance the flavor of the sweet potatoes. Each student took home a salmon cake and some sweet potto wedges to share with their family.