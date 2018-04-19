Safety first when working with chicken

After weeks of snow days and scheduling conflicts we finally were able to cook again here at Gesu!

The ladies were very excited when they saw all the spices we were going to use throughout the recipe. While cutting the chicken in the very beginning, Sanaa Burton inquired about which parts of the chicken were fat and which were just skin. We also talked about how each time we touch raw meat we MUST wash our hands directly after no matter what we are doing.

As all the ingredients came together in the skillet later in the recipe, the girls commented on how awesome it smelled. We heard murmurs of “oh I can't wait to try this!” As we sat down to eat together the ladies seemed to enjoy this recipe a lot and wanted to make it at home on their own!

Faith Leake wrote in her journal, “Today the chicken had a sweet rich flavor that was good. The part that I didn't like was the peas. Everything else was good. The rice was a little crunchy but still good.”

