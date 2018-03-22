Roasting heightens broccoli pasta's flavors without adding fat or salt

Cooking skills are clearly growing and confidence is building in handling the various tasks a recipe requires. The class learned what it means to roast and why to use lemon zest to heighten food flavors without adding fat or salt. When food was ready to serve, everyone sat down and dug into a meal of roasted broccoli pasta. Some liked the roasted flavor of the broccoli; others enjoyed the meal’s aroma and still others liked its spicy tang. One student remarked about the “smooth” texture of the ricotta cheese. Everyone agreed that this week’s recipe made for a healthy, tasty and thrifty dinner.

