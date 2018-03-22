Roasting heightens broccoli pasta's flavors without adding fat or salt

Cooking skills are clearly growing and confidence is building in handling the various tasks a recipe requires. The class learned what it means to roast and why to use lemon zest to heighten food flavors without adding fat or salt. When food was ready to serve, everyone sat down and dug into a meal of roasted broccoli pasta. Some liked the roasted flavor of the broccoli; others enjoyed the meal’s aroma and still others liked its spicy tang. One student remarked about the “smooth” texture of the ricotta cheese. Everyone agreed that this week’s recipe made for a healthy, tasty and thrifty dinner.
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.