Roasted red pepper a huge addition to Greek Turkey Burgers

This week the girls finished up the last of the recipes. We made the Greek Turkey Burgers and Banana, Zucchini and Oatmeal Muffins. When making the muffins talk centered on how most people like brown sugar over white sugar. Using both the bananas and zucchini in the muffins made them so moist! Everyone got a kick out of the huge red pepper — and everyone gave a thumbs up to how it tasted once roasted. While many of the girls like greek yogurt, they did not like it mixed with cucumbers for the Tzatziki sauce. Despite this, the burgers with the roasted peppers and cucumber still got a thumbs up all around!