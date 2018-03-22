Roasted broccoli bake 'crispy creamy crunchy, and perfectly balanced'

Today we made Spicy Roasted Broccoli Pasta, packed with veggies and flavor! Sanaa, Akira, Angemare, Mila and Sanai showed up to class and got right into chopping the veggies like pros. Akira Cannon announced that she likes raw broccoli best and so we all tried some raw veggies and pumpkin seeds together! The girls discovered that they like pumpkin seeds, and learned about how packed they are with nutrients like healthy omega -3s, fiber and protein. We roasted our vegetables with oil and dried red pepper, added cooked pasta to the pan, then added a layer of ricotta cheese and topped it off with a crunchy bread crumb, parmesan and pumpkin seed mixture with lemon zest. After broiling for a few minutes to achieve golden- crisped perfection, we drizzled with lemon, and dug in! Sanaa Christmas described it as “Crispy creamy crunchy, and perfectly balanced.” They all agreed that they would make it at home with family!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.