Quinoa a delicious addition to granola

We are off to a great start at Urban Promise! Kaela Hannah, after saying that candy was her favorite food, tasted cherry tomatoes freshly picked from the school garden and declared that this was her new candy. And that was before we began preparing fruit and yogurt parfaits with homemade granola. The young chefs practiced knife skills, measured, mixed, and assembled attractive and flavorful parfaits. Nyla Hannah correctly identified and pronounced quinoa, and all agreed it was a delicious addition to the granola. We overcame late notice on food allergies, and everyone enjoyed two servings and a take home bag.