A new garden planted by children at Chester Eastside last spring provided fresh-from-the-vine cherry tomatoes and peppers called for in the recipe. Our chefs experimented by adding garden-fresh parsley to the recipe as well.

“I feel good that we used our OWN vegetables,”noted a proud Laila Daniels. Added Jeidalys Collado, “The dish had the colors of the rainbow, and it was fresh. The scallions made it a little sour, but that was okay.”