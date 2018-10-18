Pleasantly surprised by colorful, savory tuna pasta salad

We had all 7 students this week, and since we doubled the recipe, we had plenty of jobs to go around. When we first went over the recipe, there were a couple groans about peas being added to the pasta salad. We also had some cucumber left over from our snack, so we added that as well.

Most were pleasantly surprised with the results and commented about how colorful it was. They also loved the smell of the dill. Juliana Carrasquillo said she would have enjoyed it more without the peppers. Ariana Lipford thought corn would have been a good replacement for the peas. And Alexandro Rosa was happy he learned how to make a new savory dish!