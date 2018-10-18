Peas, bell peppers not to everyone's liking in this tuna pasta salad

It was a steamy day for our second week of cooking, and it quickly got steamier when we fired up the pasta for our Tuna Pasta Salad. But our fifth grade chefs wouldn’t let a little heat drive them out of the kitchen. They jumped right in when told their reward would be a cool, refreshing — and healthy — hot-weather meal. Their optimism was evident from the start.

“I think I’m going to like this recipe!” enthused Syliani Ortiz, as we went over the ingredients.

There was special interest in the unfamiliar foods, particularly the dill and scallions.

“It smells like pickles!” exclaimed Angel Luis Sanchez, as he started chopping the dill. “Real pickles!”

As he worked the dill and cherry tomatoes, twin brother Angel Ezell took on the scallions, carefully slicing them cross-wise before chopping them into small pieces.

Syliani smoothly handled the red bell pepper, and with a pair of forks Gabriel Rodriguez learned the meaning of “flaking” when it applies to fish.

With each cook assigned a task, the prep moved swiftly as the whole-wheat pasta boiled.

“We learned teamwork,” Angel Luis said later. “If one person did this, it would take a long time.”

With all the ingredients ready, the team eagerly plunged in to mix them with the yogurt and mayonnaise sauce. They were pleased at how colorful it was and couldn’t wait to see how it tasted all together.

“I’m going to try everything,” Syliani announced.

The young cooks liked some ingredients less than others, notably the peas and bell pepper. But overall the meal got good grades: “Five stars.” “8 out of 10.” “9 out of 10.”

“The tuna was the best part,” noted Angel Ezell. “The ingredients were good individually but together they were amazing.”

Syliani gave the highest compliment. When a friend came by our table in the cafeteria, she exclaimed: “Look what we made! Do you want some?”