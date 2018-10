We had five in attendance for the first class: Aishe, Fidel, Addie, Hadiara, and Safriatou. Fidel got to put the granola in and out of the oven, which made him happy. Here is what Addie said about the parfait in her blue book: “It is extravagant! We made granola and we sliced up strawberries and bananas. It has so many tastes at once!”