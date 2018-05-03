No need for ketchup with these Greek Turkey Burgers

Sacred Heart students Hope Ferguson, Elijah Fooks, Tamia Hudson, Ronnie Williams and Sa’Mya Wynn were a little apprehensive about the Greek Turkey Burgers with Tzatziki, but got to chopping the veggies and molding the burgers with open minds. Thoughts of “where's the ketchup?” were quickly erased when they tasted the dill-cucumber yogurt based sauce. The finishing touch, banana, zucchini and oatmeal muffins were also a hit. They all enthusiastically agreed that this was the best meal of the semester (followed closely by Italian Wedding Soup), and their guests were quite impressed with their cooking skills.