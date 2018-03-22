Next time, we'll make the spicy roasted broccoli pasta even spicier

The students were eager to jump right into the kitchen and get started on the recipe. Washing their hands first, the group came together to each take on a task. Our broccoli team took on chopping and preparing the broccoli right away, and Diahanny Ramos stated that she “didn't love broccoli raw, but was excited to try it roasted.” Julian Matias took on the task of zesting the lemon and grating the cheese, and was extremely organized and neat throughout. Sheilianys Morales did an amazing job dicing the red pepper. Later, she volunteered to measure out the ricotta cheese, and did a great job dividing the portions of ounces we needed verses what was in the container to measure out the accurate amount. Heedyleez Vargas was extremely generous with her time as she collected dirty dishes and washed them throughout the recipe, which ultimately made clean up so much easier. Unfortunately, Julian Matias had to leave early, but was excited to return next week. After sitting down to eat, we as a group were able to decipher what we liked and didn’t like about the recipe. A few students mentioned they would prefer to add more red pepper flakes for a spicier taste. Others suggested adding garlic for more flavor. Overall, the dish was a success, and each student took home leftovers to share with their parents and siblings.

