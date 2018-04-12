Many tasks to make salmon cakes, potato wedges

This week’s menu item: salmon cakes! The ladies were excited to complete all the tasks for the recipe. Kamaya, Loviena and Sahara enjoyed cutting the vegetables and mixing all the salmon cake ingredients. Saniya and Prisly peeled and sliced the sweet potatoes. Working together they got all the tasks done to put everything in the oven together. As we sat down to eat the ladies were proud of their accomplishments and agreed that the salmon cakes were a hit!
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.