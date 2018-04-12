Many tasks to make salmon cakes, potato wedges

This week’s menu item: salmon cakes! The ladies were excited to complete all the tasks for the recipe. Kamaya, Loviena and Sahara enjoyed cutting the vegetables and mixing all the salmon cake ingredients. Saniya and Prisly peeled and sliced the sweet potatoes. Working together they got all the tasks done to put everything in the oven together. As we sat down to eat the ladies were proud of their accomplishments and agreed that the salmon cakes were a hit!