Lemon zest amplifies the heat in spicy broccoli bake

It was an afternoon of cooking and learning. Student chefs learned new words like florets, pith, and zest. Ms. VanLaar also explained how Daniel Davis tried to “Tom Sawyer” everyone by convincing them how much fun it was to wash the dishes. In the end, our Spicy Roasted Broccoli Pasta was a hit. On'Jae Williams declared his “mind blown” with how the lemon gave the red pepper more spice as the others discussed the appealing colors, textures, and taste of the meal.

