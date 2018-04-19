Knife injuries aside, students pronounce Chicken Tikka Masala 'awesome'

Since we’ve missed a few weeks due to snow/vacation, we are trying to combine some of the recipes we missed. This week we made both Chicken Tikka Masala and braised greens. Unfortunately, we had a couple knife injuries this week, but patched them up and got right back to work. There was a lot more mixing of ingredients than cutting this week, but I guess they were a little rusty from not being in class for three weeks! Damien Jones was a bit apprehensive about garlic smashing at first, but by the fourth clove, was a pro. Asia Smith thought the food was awesome and Briana Brown said this was her second favorite meal!
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.