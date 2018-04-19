Knife injuries aside, students pronounce Chicken Tikka Masala 'awesome'

Since we’ve missed a few weeks due to snow/vacation, we are trying to combine some of the recipes we missed. This week we made both Chicken Tikka Masala and braised greens. Unfortunately, we had a couple knife injuries this week, but patched them up and got right back to work. There was a lot more mixing of ingredients than cutting this week, but I guess they were a little rusty from not being in class for three weeks! Damien Jones was a bit apprehensive about garlic smashing at first, but by the fourth clove, was a pro. Asia Smith thought the food was awesome and Briana Brown said this was her second favorite meal!

