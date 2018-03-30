Italian Wedding Soup a marriage of flavors

Many hands made light work when rolling all the meatballs needed for our Italian Wedding soup. While working, Ms. Susan Lore shared that it was called “Italian Wedding Soup” because of the tasty marriage of flavors between the greens and meat. This prompted Daniel Davis to declare, “I hope I don’t get the rings in my bowl!” Daniel wasn’t too worried. He, like everyone else, spooned up every delicious and hearty drop.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.