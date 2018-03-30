Italian Wedding Soup a marriage of flavors

Photos - local - Anthony Flores rolls one of his many meatballs.
Camera icon Edith Bobb
Anthony Flores rolls one of his many meatballs for the Italian wedding soup that he and other classmates learned to make during week 4 of the Spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Wiggins School.
by

Many hands made light work when rolling all the meatballs needed for our Italian Wedding soup.  While working, Ms. Susan Lore shared that it was called “Italian Wedding Soup” because of the tasty marriage of flavors between the greens and meat.  This prompted Daniel Davis to declare, “I hope I don’t get the rings in my bowl!”  Daniel wasn’t too worried.  He, like everyone else, spooned up every delicious and hearty drop.

 

Published: | Updated:
The Philadelphia Inquirer
