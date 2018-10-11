Homemade granola a first for all

The excited new group of student chefs eagerly paged through their MDK recipe books picking out their future favorite meals. In their first session, students quickly learned their way around the kitchen and the cart of cooking supplies. Joseph Acevedo was said he was happy to learn the “claw” method because “it’s good to keep safe.” As for the parfait, Madison Wilson said, “It’s different, but in a good way.” Homemade granola was a first for all. Our first of what will likely be many “firsts” to come.