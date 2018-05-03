Guests love cornflake chicken

With the table beautifully set and the aroma of cornflake chicken wafting through the halls, it was difficult to tell who was more excited about dinner — family members or our student chefs. The family style dinner of chicken and braised greens prompted compliments like, “the chicken is so delicious,” and “this program really is great.” Our school’s Family and Operations Coordinator, Ms. Lidia Carrero, agreed saying, “This program has been one of the best because it keeps our kids off the streets and into a positive environment.” She added, “I still think about that carrot cake you guys made last year. Mmmm Mmmm!”