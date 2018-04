Tijuanda Riddick, Eric Duong, and Julius Sullivan prep ingredients for Greek Turkey Burgers during week 8 of the Spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences.

Our final feast was amazing! We shared Greek Turkey Burgers, Sweet Potato Fries and Zucchini Banana Muffins with our family and friends. The students were excited to make their favorite dishes for their guests.