Sacred Heart students D.J. McDade, Ja'Niyah Kellum, May'neajah Baylor, Rahsaan Jones, and Tierrell Perry came in eager to get started with a new semester of cooking healthy dishes. They were expecting to cook an egg dish but were pleasantly surprisedly the granola parfaits. They were familiar with granola from the sugary granola bars, but not as a healthy topping to yogurt. They all agreed that they loved the crunch, and May'neajah had her first blueberry and loved it!