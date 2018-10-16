Granola a great blend of sweet and salty

This was a perfect start up recipe for our new mini-chefs! The fruit is in season and the chefs are excited. Winnie Zheng immediately stated, “I think the fruits are going to taste amazing. It is exciting to taste new recipes.” Ava Stuchko chimed in, “I’ve been sampling the fruit, it’s delicious!”

“The fruit is so colorful, it looks so good!” said Stella Chau. Ivan Zheng was is charge of melting the butter and brown sugar. He was surprised to see their consistency change. “I notice the brown sugar and butter got thicker, I think that’s good, it will hold the granola together.”

Travis Chopyak had been working hard at measuring the ingredients for the granola. After much thought, he concluded, “I think that the granola is going to be a balance of sweet and salty because we have seeds and the raisins are sweet.”

After enjoying this colorful concoction, the mini-chefs concurred with Travis’s conclusion and gave a unanimous “thumbs up”!