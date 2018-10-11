Fruit parfaits a pleasant surprise

Week 1 is always one of our favorites. The children are excited to try their hands at cooking - some of them for the first time. After decorating their aprons, we got right to work. Kayla Price, Arianna Lipford and Juliana Carrasquillo manned the stove and oven while everyone else worked on their cutting skills. We had bananas, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries to add to the parfaits.

Believe it or not, it was the first time most of them had tried a parfait and granola. Allison Kelso did not want to add raisins but at the end added a few to her parfait and was pleasantly surprised!