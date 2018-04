Emily Alvarez places the turkey burgers in the pan during week 7 of the Spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Blessed Trinity.

Students at Blessed Trinity Catholic School worked together to prepare week 7’s recipe: Greek Turkey Burgers. Chris Somers prepped the peppers. Emily Alvarez browned the turkey patties. Paige Hamlers, Anjelita Statkus, and Michele Planita mixed ingredients. When it was time to eat, Anjelita Statkus got the buns ready for serving, and everyone tried this healthier alternative to fast food.